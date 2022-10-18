It is a mostly clear start to the day but clouds are quick to return throughout the day. We turn mostly cloudy. Some stray showers move through and the best potential for that will be in Steuben county. Temperatures will also be below average today. All of this is associated with an area of low pressure located over the Great Lakes Region. Overnight, it gets cold once again which will result in that potential for patchy frost. We are partly cloudy tonight and stray showers are possible late.