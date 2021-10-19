Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/19/21)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - As the June Democratic Primary slowly approaches, Governor Kathy Hochul is a heavy favorite as she leads her next closest opponent by between 14 and 19 points, according to a new Siena College poll of registered New York State voters.

“Predicting June’s Democratic gubernatorial ballot 36 weeks from primary day, four months before a state party convention with only Hochul declared is not for the faint-hearted. That said, Siena presented Democrats with three potential primary matchups and in each case, Hochul leads by double digits. But let’s repeat, we are 36 weeks away with an unknown field, and most potential candidates being, like Hochul, largely unknown to a wide swath of voters,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.