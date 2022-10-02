Waking up to a quiet and dry Sunday. Cloud cover reaches near 100% later today and winds could reach over 10 MPH, but conditions remain dry as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Some filtered sunshine could lead to high temperatures in the low 60’s. Overnight, cloud cover decreases slowly. Patchy frost could likely form thanks to clearer conditions. Lows in the mid 30’s.

Monday begins with a frost advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers. Expect temperatures starting in the 30’s. Afterwards, mostly cloudy with dry weather as high pressure remains in control of the region. High temperatures reach near the low 60’s. Overnight, staying cloudy with another chance of patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30’s.