Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/20/21)

It is another clear start across the Twin Tiers this morning. Temperatures are also already above average this morning. Highs today will rise into the low 70s. Some passing mid to high level clouds are possible this afternoon which may result in some filtered sunshine. Overall, it will shape up to be an above average October day with some sunshine. Overnight, cloud cover really starts to increase. This will be due to a warm front. Stray or spotty showers are possible, mainly across the Southern Tier, as that warm front moves through. Lows tonight sit into the low 50s. Tomorrow, highs reach near 70 again. Throughout the day, sky cover will be a mix of sun and clouds. We stay dry during the day but things change as we head into the evening. During the late evening to early overnight, a cold front advances into the region. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will accompany this cold front and this is what we will deal with overnight Thursday into Friday.