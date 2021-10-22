Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/22/21)

It is another cloudy day here across the Twin Tiers. These clouds will stick with us throughout the day but we will stay mostly dry. Temperatures today do not budge that much as a weak cold front brings in another cool air mass and the cloud cover blocks out the sun, so we do not warm-up that much. Highs today reach the upper 50s which is actually pretty seasonable but we did wake up in the 50s this morning. Overnight, we stay mostly dry until late overnight and into tomorrow morning when some isolated showers move in. We do hang onto the cloud cover throughout the night. Lows tonight sit into the low 40s. Some isolated showers are possible tomorrow morning, but they will mainly be across the Northern Tier. As the day progresses, we stay mostly dry in the late morning but shower chances return for the afternoon on Saturday. Highs for Saturday rise into the mid 50s. Sunday looks to be the drier day of the weekend as we stay mostly dry. Shower chances do return for the evening and overnight hours for Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday rise into the upper 50s.