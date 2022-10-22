TODAY:

Lots of sunshine and warmth. Temperatures could likely reach at least 10 degrees above the average high. Staying dry as high pressure takes control of the region.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear as high pressure remains in control of the Twin Tiers. Active weather builds up in the east, which leads to a slight buildup in cloud cover in the eastern parts of the region. Lows in the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover increases as a low pressure system strengthens from the east. Highs reach the upper 60’s. Overnight, a stray shower may be possible, especially in Tioga County, NY, as the low strengthens even more. Staying dry otherwise. Lows in the low 40’s.