TODAY:

A band of showers is starting our day due to an area of low pressure located off the East Coast. An area of high pressure is trying to build in today. This will lead to a decrease in showers this morning but a stray shower remains possible throughout the day. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. Above average temperatures continue for today.

TONIGHT:

Mild temperatures overnight as we stay mostly cloudy. A stray shower remains possible due to that area of low pressure located off the East Coast.

TOMORROW:

Tuesday is pretty much a repeat of Monday. It is going to be a mostly cloudy day with stray showers possible throughout the day. We also see above average temperatures again.