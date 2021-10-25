Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/25/21)

Our workweek started off dreary with a warm front moving through. Rain moved through as a result of the warm front but the warm front and rain have since moved off to the north. Today will now be a mostly dry day with generally cloudy conditions. During the late morning to early afternoon, some breaks in the cloud cover are possible with some filtered sunshine. Any breaks in the cloud cover will be short lived as more cloud cover builds in this evening as a cold front moves through. Scattered showers will develop as that cold front moves through and some isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Highs today will reach near 70. Overnight, the weather setup gets a little interesting. An area of low pressure moves east from the Midwest and another area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. The two low pressure systems merge to develop a coastal low. This system will bring a wide swath of rain starting overnight Monday and sticks with us as we head throughout the day Tuesday. Overnight lows drop to around 50. For Tuesday, it will be a rainy day as we deal with that coastal system. Temperatures also sit a little more seasonable starting on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday is a drier day with an area of high pressure building into the region. The cloud cover starts to break apart and we stay dry throughout the day. Highs once again reach the upper 50s on Wednesday.