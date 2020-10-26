Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/26/2020)

A weak low-pressure system moving through the region will lead to scattered showers across the Twin Tiers. These light showers will be with us through the majority of the day and the cloud cover will as well. Although not everyone will see the activity for the entire day still grab your umbrella when you head out the door. High temperatures will be around average for this time of year as they rise into the mid to upper 50s. Shower activity looks to linger early tonight before they taper off to just spotty showers by early Tuesday morning. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

