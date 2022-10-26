TODAY:

Another day with above average temperatures and showers in the forecast. A cold front is moving in today bringing an increase in clouds and also some showers late in the day. Ahead of the cold front, we see above average temperatures. As the cold front moves through, we get breezy.

TONIGHT:

Winds decrease tonight and quieter weather returns behind the front. Overnight, we are dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures remain above average.

TOMORROW:

Dry air filters in from the northwest on Thursday and results in decreasing cloud cover, sunshine returning, and a dry day. Temperatures are also closer to average for the day as that cooler air moves in behind the cold front.