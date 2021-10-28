Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/28/21)

This morning starts off on a colder note with temperatures into the 30s. It is also a foggy morning for portions of the Twin Tiers. The fog will start to lift by the late morning hours. Aside from the fog, we are mostly clear sky cover wise as an area of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Things start to slowly change this afternoon. Some mid to high level clouds move in this afternoon but will still allow for some sunshine. Temperatures today will rise into the low 60s. Overnight, cloud cover continues to build into the region ahead of our next weather system which is an area of low pressure. Lows tonight fall into the low 40s. Tomorrow we start off dry but cloudy. Rain starts to move in during the late afternoon as that area of low pressure moves northward. The rain could be heavy at times. Highs on Friday reach back into the mid 50s.