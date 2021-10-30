Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/30/21)

Waking up to a rainy and cloudy start Saturday morning. Cloud cover holds out and chances for scattered rain showers continue throughout the afternoon as a low pressure system brings in rainfall from the south. Yesterday’s and today’s showers are contributing to flood warnings issued in Steuben, Chemung and Bradford Counties until Sunday morning. Residents should take extra precautions when traveling this afternoon. High temperatures today reaching the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday night, rain chances continue and will become more lake-effect as the winds shift from easterly to westerly. Cloud cover remains high. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 40’s.