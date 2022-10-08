Waking up to a quiet and chilly Saturday morning. Temperatures start off in the low 40’s with partly cloudy skies. Conditions clear out later in the afternoon, mainly in the Northern Tier, as high pressure builds. Breezy conditions are also likely as high pressure takes control. Expect wind speeds near 10 MPH in most of the Twin Tiers. High temperatures reach the mid 50’s, about 10 degrees below average. Overnight, mostly clear with patchy frost possible. Lows in the upper 30’s.