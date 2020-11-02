Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/02/2020)

lake effect showers will begin to taper off late morning, but scattered showers will still be possible throughout the day. Along with the shower chances, we will see breaks in the cloud cover. A strong northwest breeze will be sustained at 10-20 mph, with gusts of 35 mph or higher possible. This cold northwesterly breeze will keep high temperatures in the upper 30s in higher terrain nearing 40 in valley locations. A weak disturbance will pass through overnight leading to more scattered showers across the area. Lows in the low to mid-30s.