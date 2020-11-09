Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/09/2020)

Another chilly start to the day across the Twin Tiers this morning, especially in valley locations. This is thanks to clear skies and calm winds supporting radiational cooling. Although a chilly start, we will see temperatures rebound nicely by the afternoon. Once again warmer than average for this time of year as highs will be in the low to mid-70s. We look to remain mostly clear overnight and patchy river valley fog will be possible. We will see temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 30s in valley locations and low 40s in higher terrain locations.