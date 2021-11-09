Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/09/21)

Our friend high pressure is moving off to the east as a cold front advances into the region from the northwest. Ahead of this cold front is increasing cloud cover which will be the case as we head throughout the day today. It will be another dry day here across the Twin Tiers. Highs today will be above average again with temperatures reaching the 60s. The above average temperature trend holds this evening with lows tonight being in the mid 40s which is about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Dry conditions also end tonight as that cold front moves through. Some spotty showers are possible. Heading into tomorrow morning, the cold front is fast moving, so cloud cover moves out during the morning and an area of high pressure moves in behind the cold front. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with dry conditions. Some high-level clouds move in during the evening and overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures on Wednesday reach the upper 50s.