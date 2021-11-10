Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/10/21)

A cold front moved through overnight bringing with it some spotty showers. We have since dried out across the Twin Tiers but some low-level clouds are lingering this morning. These clouds will move out as we head throughout the morning hours. An area of high pressure is moving in behind the cold front, so it will help break apart the cloud cover as well. Sunshine returns this afternoon for us here across the Twin Tiers. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50s today. Overnight, some high-level clouds move in but we will still stay dry. Lows fall into the low to mid 30s tonight. Heading into Thursday, cloud cover increases ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures on Thursday reach the upper 50s. Our next chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday as that cold front moves through. It will be a fast moving cold front and should be out of here by Friday morning.