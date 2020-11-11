Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/11/2020)

We will once again see above-average temperatures as highs reach near 70 degrees. A cold front moving through the region will cause light rainfall across the area. The steadiest rain will move through this morning before it becomes on and off for the afternoon. Although the rainfall will be primarily on the light side; pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Rainfall on average will be between 0.25-0.50″; isolated higher amounts closer to 1″ will be possible for locations that see a heavy band rainfall for an extended period of time. Flooding is not looking to be a concern because we have been so dry lately. Ponding on roadways and poor drainage areas are the locations to monitor. Shower activity will begin to taper off and lows will be in the low 40s.