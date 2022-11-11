TODAY:

Changes are in store for the area today as clouds have moved in overnight. This is ahead of plenty of rain. The rain moves in late morning and continues into tonight with the rain being heavy at times. Thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and even some tonight. All of this active weather is the remnants of Nicole moving in and a cold front entering from the West. A combination of the two results in this widespread rain. Temperatures are also well above average today.

TONIGHT:

Above average temperatures continue tonight and so does the rain. The rain will remain heavy at times and some rumbles of thunder are possible.

THIS WEEKEND:

Rain moves out early Saturday but we stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. When all is said and done with the rain, totals will range from 1-3 inches and localized flash flooding is possible. This is something we are watching. A weak wave moves in around the dinner time hours on Saturday and just brings some showers to the area.