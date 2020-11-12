Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/12/2020

A cooler start to the day across the area compared to 24hrs ago. This is thanks to the cold front passage yesterday leading to our winds to shift out of the north/northwest ushering some cooler air into the region. The cold front is now situated to the east of the Twin Tiers; along the east coast. This cold front is now tapping into tropical moisture from Eta leading to heavy rainfall in the Mid Atlantic States. Luckily for us, although we see a good amount of cloud cover this morning they will gradually clear by the afternoon. Noticeably cooler today but it will be seasonable as highs hover 50 degrees. We will see mostly to partly clear skies overnight with lows near 30.