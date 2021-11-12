Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/12/21)

What a rainy start to our day! A cold front is moving through and is bringing plenty of rain with it. This will not be the case throughout the whole day. The cold front will exit the Twin Tiers by late morning and dry air moves in behind it. Cloud cover decreases and some sunshine will return for this afternoon which will be a nice end to the workweek. Temperatures throughout the day will fluctuate in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight, cloud cover increases once again ahead of a developing area of low pressure. This area of low pressure will just be developing, so some isolated rain and snow showers are possible late overnight and into tomorrow morning. No real accumulation is expected from the rain or snow. Lows tonight fall into the upper 30s. After the rain and snow showers move out during the late morning to early afternoon, cloud cover breaks apart and we get a dry period. Our winds also shift to have a westerly component which is perfect for a lake-effect setup. Generally, we will just deal with the cloud cover across the Southern Tier. Some spotty lake-effect rain and snow showers are possible in Steuben County. Highs tomorrow are lower into the upper 40s.