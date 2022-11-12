TODAY:

Cloudy skies this morning after a rainfall accumulation near 2 inches. Showers return at around dinner time. Cooler conditions due to breezy northwesterly winds ahead of a cold front. Highs reach the upper 50’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy with lake effect rain and snow later. Beware of potentially frozen roads and sidewalks. Lows in the mid 30’s.

TOMORROW:

A chance of scattered lake effect rain and snow showers throughout the day. Much cooler as wind gusts reach just over 20 MPH. Highs in the mid 40’s. Overnight, active weather dwindles. Slight chance of lake effect showers followed by partly cloudy skies at around midnight. Lows in the mid 20’s.