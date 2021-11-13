Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/13/21)

Regional Forecast - Northern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up to a mainly cloudy Saturday morning with stray rain showers as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Highs early in the day, with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy and relatively drier conditions mid-afternoon as the cold moves out of the region. Winds shift westerly and may gust up to 20 MPH, so chances of lake-effect snow and rain cannot be ruled out. Tonight, lake-effect cloud cover increases and chances of snow flurries are possible. Lows drop to the low 30s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now