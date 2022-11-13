TODAY:

Lake-effect rain and snow showers move into the Twin Tiers along with breezy northwesterly winds. The wind direction is due to a low pressure system just north of the region. Highs reach the mid 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Rain and snow shifts to mainly snow showers early overnight. Conditions clear out later as high pressure starts building into the Twin Tiers. Lows in the mid 20’s. Wet and slippery roads possible.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and dry on Monday due to high pressure building even more into the region. Slightly cooler as northwesterly winds bring in cooler air. High temperatures reach 44 degrees. Overnight, staying dry with clear skies, but cloud cover builds up ahead of a strong low pressure system. Lows in the mid 20’s.