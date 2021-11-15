Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/15/21)

Cloud cover continues to roll in as we head throughout the day. This is lake enhanced cloud cover. A westerly wind is ushering in colder air over the warm Great Lakes which is resulting in lake-effect cloud cover and also precipitation. Lake-effect rain and snow showers will develop and move through as we head throughout the day. These showers will be rather light. Highs today will reach the low to mid 40s. Overnight, we could see some lingering flurries early but this will end gradually as the night goes on. An area of high pressure builds into the region overnight and into tomorrow. Temperatures overnight fall to near 30. Tuesday starts off with more clouds than sun but the area of high pressure will help keep us dry and see decreasing cloud cover by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures tomorrow rise into the mid 40s. Clouds are quick to return for Wednesday as a warm front lifts into the region bringing with it cloud cover but it lacks a lot of moisture, so rain will not be accompanying it. Highs on Wednesday also increase with that warm front as temperatures rise into the 50s.