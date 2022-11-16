TODAY:

Showers are starting our day but will move out throughout the morning. By mid-morning, the area of low pressure we have been dealing with is moving out. Clouds hold throughout the day but we do see a dry period. Winds do increase behind our area of low pressure and this will favor lake-effect showers in the evening. Temperatures today will reach near average.

TONIGHT:

Lake-effect showers continue overnight and are in the form of snow showers. Lows tonight are below average and this helps the precipitation type be snow for those showers.

TOMORROW:

More lake-effect showers are in the forecast for Thursday and will generally be in the form of snow showers. The lake-effect showers come to end by Friday. General accumulation will stay light across the area but some accumulation is expected in Steuben county. Temperatures are also back to being below average for Thursday.