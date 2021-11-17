Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/17/21)

We have had a cloudy start to the day and this will be the case throughout the day. Cloud cover continues to move in from the west and southwest. All of this cloud cover is associated with a warm front moving northward. Temperatures will also be increasing. Highs today will reach the low 50s which is a few degrees above average. Some filtered sunshine is possible this afternoon but generally a cloudy day is in store for us here across the Twin Tiers. Overnight, temperatures do not drop that much as the warm air mass associated with the warm front moves in and we hold onto the clouds overnight as well. A few breaks in the cloud cover is possible late overnight but this will be short lived. Lows tonight only fall into the upper 40s which is almost 20 degrees above average.

As Thursday rolls around, so does an increase in cloud cover during the early morning. Showers then start to move in from the west during the late morning hours. This cloud cover and these showers are from a cold front moving through. Rainfall accumulations will generally range between a quarter of an inch to half an inch. Before that cold front moves through, highs will make their way to near 60.