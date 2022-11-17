TODAY:

Lake-effect snow showers are moving through this morning and this will continue to be the case throughout the day. Temperatures are well below average today and this favors snow as the main precipitation type but some rain may mix in for part of the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the west today which is what is ushering in the lake-effect showers.

TONIGHT:

Lake-effect showers are turning spotty tonight and temperatures drop even more below average. Any showers we see will be in the form of snow.

TOMORROW:

Winds stay breezy on Friday which ushers in more lake-effect showers and they will generally be in the form of snow showers due to temperatures trending colder for the end of the week. Accumulation across all of the Twin Tiers generally stays light but northwestern Steuben county could see upwards of 1-2 inches, especially in higher elevations.