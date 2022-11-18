TODAY:

Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are cold but dry. Partly cloudy conditions for tonight.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday is a dry day and we see some broken cloud cover. This dry weather is with a quick area of high pressure moving through. Winds are breezy this weekend and turn in favor of more lake-effect on Sunday. Temperatures are well below average, so those lake-effect showers will be snow showers on Sunday. Once again, little to no snow accumulation is expected.