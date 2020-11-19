Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/19/2020)

A west/north-west breeze will move cold air over the warm water of Lake Erie today. This will produce lake effect shower activity today. These showers will be on and off throughout the day and will not be widespread. Since we are starting the day off near-freezing showers that develop this morning will be in the form of snow showers. As our temperatures rise towards 40 degrees we will see a transition from snow to rain/snow showers; this is most likely to occur in the valley areas. Higher elevation areas will have the potential to just see scattered snow showers. Not really expecting much snowfall wise. On average we will see a trace to 1" of snow; areas that are most likely to see close to an inch will be in higher elevation areas. Nonetheless, if you are out traveling today just be aware of the potential for slick roads and low visibility due to the showers. Snow showers will linger tonight and lows will drop to near 20 degrees.