TODAY:

Mainly cloudy and windy for Sunday. Lake effect snow showers move out quickly this afternoon along with a fast-moving low pressure system just north of the Twin Tiers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Wind speeds pick up as the system moves out quickly, with top speeds near 18 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Highs only reach the low 30’s as a result of the breezy conditions.

TONIGHT:

Drying out as cloud cover decreases and high pressure builds into the region. Wind speeds calm down as well. Lows in the upper teens.

TOMORROW:

A weak upper level disturbance brings in moisture from the Great Lakes, leading to cloud cover increasing during the morning and afternoon. Chances of precipitation remain nonexistent. A warming trend is also underway as we start to see a bit more sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 40’s. Overnight, moderate cloud cover, but staying dry. Lows in the mid 20’s.