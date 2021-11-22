Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/22/21)

A cold front moved through this morning bringing a line of showers. Behind the cold front is this westerly wind which will be a bit breezy at times. Winds will be sustained 10-20 MPH with gusts upwards of 30-35 MPH being possible this afternoon. This is something to be aware of. Due to that westerly wind, lake-effect cloud cover and spotty snow showers will move in. These snow showers will mainly be in Steuben county. Little to no accumulation is expected. These snow showers will just be some flurries. Also due to the cold front, our high happened earlier this morning. Now, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the day. Overnight, we start off mostly clear with lake-effect snow showers being to the north and west of us here in the Twin Tiers. Lows tonight drop into the mid 20s. Cloud cover slowly increases late tonight and into tomorrow morning. The increase in cloud cover is lake-effect clouds from Lake Ontario and some snow showers will also move in from the north late morning and into the afternoon on Tuesday. An area of high pressure moves in during the evening hours on Tuesday. Our wind direction changes and drier air moves in which allows for a decrease in cloud cover and a stop in the lake-effect snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers. As this area of high pressure stays over us on Wednesday, we will enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry weather for the day which is perfect for holiday travel.