TODAY:

An area of high pressure is in control today which allows for the quiet weather pattern to continue. Clouds decrease today and we see mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures also reach close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are near average and we are mostly clear. Dry weather remains as well.

TOMORROW:

High pressure holds on for another day on Wednesday which keeps us mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures start to reach above average by midweek.