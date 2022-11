TODAY:

Our quiet weather pattern continues today with an area of high pressure in control. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures also reach above average today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are below average as temperatures are quick to drop with mostly clear conditions.

THANKSGIVING:

For Thanksgiving, we are looking good. Temperatures are mild and clouds increase ahead of some unsettled weather for the end of the week. We do stay dry for the day.