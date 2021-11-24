Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/24/21)

Today will be a nice day with some sunshine returning. We started off chilly this morning but we will see those temperatures rise throughout the day. Highs for the day will reach the upper 40s. Mid and high level clouds move in late afternoon and cloud cover continues to increase as we head throughout the evening and overnight hours. Lows tonight are in the low 30s.

For Thanksgiving, we start off dry with just cloudy conditions. A cold front is causing these cloudy conditions and moves in during the afternoon. Some spotty showers are possible around noon on Thursday with more scattered showers likely around dinner time and into the evening. Highs on Thursday reach the upper 40s. Overnight, the cold front exits and we get this westerly flow ushering in lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers are more concentrated during the morning hours and become a little more spotty by late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures on Friday are into the upper 30s.