Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/25/21)

Happy Thanksgiving! It is a cloudy start to the day with some rain showers moving through. On and off rain showers will be the case throughout the day. These showers are ahead of a cold front. Generally, most of these rain showers will be after dinner time and into the early overnight hours. The cold front moves through after midnight and then a northwesterly wind moves in behind the front. This northwest wind will help usher in lake-effect snow showers into Friday. These snow showers will generally stay to the North and West of us here in the Twin Tiers. Some snow showers will move in during the morning though with just a chance for some spotty snow showers during the afternoon on Friday. Highs for Friday reach the upper 30s.

Saturday is a dry day with some patchy cloud cover as some dry air moves in. This dry air will help break the clouds apart a little bit. Clouds increase later in the day on Saturday ahead of our next weather system on Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday rise into the mid 30s. Sunday is a cloudy day with the chance for rain and snow moving in as a weather system moves through. Temperatures on Sunday rise into the upper 30s.