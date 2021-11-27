Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/27/21)

Waking up to a cold and breezy Saturday morning with a few snow flurries holding out from Friday’s snow storm. The region dries out this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Conditions remain breezy with wind speeds from the northwest ranging 10 to 15 MPH. Winds will also gust up to as high as 25 MPH. High temperatures reach the mid 30’s, but the wind chill will make it feel more in the 20’s Saturday afternoon.

Tonight, cloud cover increases and lake-effect snow showers return as a low pressure system crosses over the Great Lakes. Wind speeds calm down but also help bring in the lake-effect showers. Lows drop to the mid 20’s.