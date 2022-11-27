TODAY:

Widespread rain showers throughout much of the day as a low pressure system brings a lot of moisture into the region. Rain could be heavy at times, especially during the evening hours when it is warmer. Highs reach the upper 40’s. Rainfall accumulations could reach over 0.25″ in the Twin Tiers, with the most affected areas seeing near 0.5″. Showers linger and conditions become breezier. Lows in the upper 30’s with wind speeds over 10 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Showers linger and conditions become breezier. Skies remain cloudy heading into Monday. Lows in the upper 30’s with wind speeds over 10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Cloudy skies with a few lingering rain and snow showers, mainly lake effect. Breezy conditions continue with wind gusts up to 20 MPH. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Drying out overnight, but some moisture still holds out. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20’s.