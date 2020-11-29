Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/29/20)

Sunday morning we are waking up with cold temperatures in the mid 20s for some locations including Corning and Elmira. Skies are clear and winds are calm which have allowed for these temperatures to drop. Skies remain sunny all day with temperatures rebounding rather quickly for highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase likely after the sun sets, lows tomorrow night will be above average, in the upper-30s. This is due to a low-pressure system moving closer to the area that will change things to start the week.