Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/29/20)

A line of steady rain moved through the Twin Tiers early this morning. Behind this mainline, we will only see scattered showers for the remainder of the day and it won't be a washout. If you are heading out for Thanksgiving, still have that umbrella handy if showers were to develop in your locations. We will certainly see warmer than average temperatures today, some locations will be 10-15 degrees warmer. Highs will rise into the upper 50s, some locations will flirt with 60s degrees. A weak disturbance moving through the region overnight into early Friday will lead to a stray shower. Lows will be in the low 40s.