Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/29/21)

We had quite the snowy weekend here across the Twin Tiers. The snowy trend continues with some lingering flurries today which will mainly be in the morning. By this afternoon, an area of high pressure builds in with decreasing cloud cover and the flurries start to dissipate. Highs today only reach the mid 30s. Overnight, temperatures drop to the low to mid 20s with increasing cloud cover. Snow showers return late overnight and into tomorrow morning as our next weather system moves through. This will be a fast moving weather system with snow showers during the morning and early afternoon. As the late afternoon and early evening rolls around, the weather system will be exiting the Twin Tiers. General snowfall accumulations will be half an inch to an inch. Mainly the Northern Tier and portions of Steuben County will see accumulations around an inch. Behind the weather system is a westerly wind which will allow for some isolated lake-effect snow showers but little accumulation is expected from these. Temperatures for Tuesday rise into the upper 30s.

Drier conditions return for Wednesday and we just hang onto the cloud cover. A warm front moves in on Wednesday and brings an increase in cloud cover and also temperatures. We return to the 40s on Wednesday.