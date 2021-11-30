Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/30/21)

Regional Forecast - Northern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday morning temperatures are just below freezing all across the Twin Tiers. Perfect set up for some light snowfall this morning. We have a clipper system pushing in from the west. Tt is the same type of system that brought us our first widespread snowfall this weekend, however it has even less moisture associated with it. This means even though the ground is cold and snow will stick, overall accumulations will be light with the highest amounts just being one inch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now