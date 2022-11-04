TODAY:

Quiet weather starts our day as we are dry and mostly clear. This is with an area of high pressure in control but it is moving out. As that area of high pressure moves out, clouds filter in for the afternoon. It is more of a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures are also well above average tonight.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures stay mild and we are mostly cloudy. Dry weather holds.

THIS WEEKEND:

For this weekend, a cold front is moving in and bringing some changes. Saturday is a mostly cloudy day and we are well above average. Some spotty showers also develop and move through. The better opportunity for showers is on Sunday with the actual cold front moving through. These showers will be scattered.