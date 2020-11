A beautiful day is on tap for the Twin Tiers today! After a cooler than average day yesterday we will now see a period of warmer than average temperatures. High pressure has taken control of the region leading to dry weather and mostly sunny skies. Between the sunshine and south/southwest breeze of 5-15 mph, it will help bump temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. We will begin to see mid to high-level clouds build in overnight and lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s.