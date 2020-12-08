Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (12/08/2020)

Another chilly morning across the area, if you are heading out early you will certainly want to bundle up and maybe giving your car a little time to warm up. A weak area of high pressure will build in this afternoon leading to decreasing cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s, but wind chill values will be in the 20s. The reason why we will see this is due to our northwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Clouds begin to increase again tonight as a weak disturbance moves into the reason. The majority of the night will be dry but an isolated shower will be possible before daybreak Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.