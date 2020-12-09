Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (12/09/2020)

This morning we are waking up slightly warmer than yesterday morning but we are watching snow showers passing through the area. This activity is associated with a weather system moving through the region. Showers will be scattered in coverage by midday and we will begin to see a rain/snow mix as temperatures gradually warm through this morning. Highs today are looking to near 40 degrees. Any lingering flurries will taper off tonight and we will have the potential for freezing drizzle early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the low 30s.