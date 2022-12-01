TODAY:

Winds on the strong side again today out of the west. Gusts are upwards of 30 mph today. The strong westerly wind is ushering in lake-effect snow showers but these will taper off early this morning. An area of high pressure is building in today and will bring dry air with it. This allows clouds to decrease and winds also relax throughout the day. Temperatures are below average for the day.

TONIGHT:

We are cold overnight as lows are below average. Dry and mostly clear conditions are expected.

INTO THE WEEKEND:

Sunshine returns for Friday and temperatures start to rebound. A cold front moves in for Saturday bringing breezy conditions and scattered showers. Temperatures also drop behind the cold front on Sunday. Dry air is in place for the end of the weekend and allows for a mix of sun and clouds.