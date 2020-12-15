Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (12/15/2020)

*Winter Storm Watch issued for Chemung, Tioga (N.Y.), Bradford and Tioga (Pa.) counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning*
Waking up this morning we are seeing some light snow showers thanks to lake effect. Shower activity will begin to taper off, especially by early afternoon. Once showers end we will see mainly dry conditions along with some breaks in cloud cover. Highs today will be slightly colder than average as most will see temperatures close to 30 degrees. Cloud cover will increase tonight ahead of the approaching winter storm. Lows will be in the mid to upper teens.