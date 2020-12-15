Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (12/15/2020)

We will see our winds shift out of the west/north-west late morning and will be sustained from 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. This wind direction will lead to scattered lake effect showers in the form of a rain/snow mix. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Lingering flurries will be possible tonight but the majority of the area will stay dry. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s. Breezy conditions will continue for Tuesday but we will be dry. Highs for Tuesday will hover 30 degrees.