Regional Forecast- Northern Tier (12/15/21)

Wednesday morning the temperature fell right to average again with the overnight low at twenty-four degrees. Most are seeing mostly cloudy skies with high to mid-level clouds this Wednesday morning.

Cloud cover increases into Wednesday as a warm front moves through Wednesday. We also have a southerly flow which brings in warm moist air from the south. The weak warm front moving through brings the chance for light rain showers in the afternoon. There is also a chance for rain showers on Wednesday night into Thursday as another warm front moves through. This brings the chance of rain showers again in the evening and overnight.