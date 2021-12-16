Regional Forecast- Northern Tier (12/16/21)

Thursday morning the overnight low temperature was significantly above average after a warm front moved through. The overnight low was 41 degrees. Most are seeing partly cloudy skies with cloud cover breaking to start off Thursday.

Cloud cover increases around noon Thursday but there’s a chance for some sunshine prior in the morning hours. The chance for rain showers returns Thursday evening as a cold front moves through. This brings the chance of rain showers again in the evening until midnight. Winds will be breezy on Thursday; sustained winds will be 5-15 miles per hour from the south with gusts around 25 miles per hour as well. This will pick up in the afternoon hours prior to the front. The high temperature will approach the low 60’s on Thursday. This is because we have that southerly flow, an upper-level feature (ridge), and are in the warm sector of a frontal system.