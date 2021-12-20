Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (12/20/21)

It has been a chilly start to the day with temperatures into the teens. A warm front is moving through north of the Twin Tiers which is resulting in some cloud cover across portions of the Southern Tier. Today, we have a southwest wind which will help usher in warmer air, so temperatures will increase to near 40. Some clouds move in during the afternoon with more broken cloud cover this evening. Overnight, a cold front advances into the region which builds in more clouds. There is not a lot of moisture associated with this cold front, so there is just a slight chance for some spotty snow flurries late overnight and into tomorrow morning. Lows tonight are near 30.

Heading into tomorrow, it will be another dry day, aside from those spotty flurries in the morning. Behind the cold front will be some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon which will be short-lived. More clouds move in overnight Tuesday and hold into Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves in for midweek. This area of low pressure brings a front through the Twin Tiers which results in some spotty snow showers. Behind the front is some lake-effect cloud cover and snow showers. Little accumulation is expected from these snow showers. Highs through midweek are near 40.